Left Menu

Wall Street's Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and EU Dialogue Surge

Wall Street and European shares showed gains following a positive U.S.-China trade truce, while gold experienced a significant decline. Despite mixed economic signals, like weak U.S. housing starts and rising import prices, stock markets rose as investors relished a potential EU-U.S. trade agreement and resilient earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:49 IST
Wall Street's Rally Amid U.S.-China Trade Truce and EU Dialogue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw gains on Friday as European shares notched a fifth consecutive weekly rise, buoyed by strong earnings that sustained the rally begun by a trade truce between the U.S. and China. Gold witnessed its largest weekly loss since November, marking a stark contrast in market reactions.

Oil futures also experienced a slight gain over the week, lending further support to stocks and bonds, despite remaining at relatively low levels. Globally, stock indices across the board rose by 0.5%, thanks to ongoing trade discussions and optimistic corporate earnings forecasts.

Concerns over President Donald Trump's trade policies lingered, impacting U.S. consumer sentiment and inflation expectations, according to a University of Michigan survey. Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected housing starts led to a decrease in U.S. Treasury yields as market participants adjusted to volatile economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025