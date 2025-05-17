Left Menu

Blaze at Maharashtra Bus Stand Sparks Emergency Response

A major fire erupted at shops near Shirpur Jain bus stand, sparking a rapid response. Firefighters battled the blaze, with smoke seen billowing from the area. Concurrently, a separate fire at a South Mumbai garment showroom caused extensive damage but resulted in no injuries, as residents and animals were safely evacuated.

Fire breaks out in several shops in Maharashtra's Washim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant incident, fire broke out on Saturday morning at multiple shops located in the Shirpur Jain bus stand area of Maharashtra's Washim district. Prompt response saw fire tenders dispatched to the scene as operations to control the blaze began. Eyewitness visuals depicted a dense cloud of smoke enveloping the site.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, as authorities continue their investigation. Meanwhile, in a related incident on May 12, another fire erupted at a garment showroom on Peddar Road in South Mumbai, causing notable property damage but no injuries.

Firefighters conducted a successful rescue operation, saving 19 people trapped in the terrace building due to smoke, in addition to rescuing two dogs and one cat. The blaze, which originated at the Riyaz Ganji showroom early Monday morning, involved various items catching fire. The showroom was closed at the time.

The Divisional Fire Officer, E B Matle, noted that emergency teams used multiple strategies to contain the blaze, including breaking down doors and utilizing aid lines. Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha observed the scene, acknowledging the disruptions and advocating for preventive measures.

Prabhat stated to ANI, "The fire incident disrupted everyday life as many people, including senior citizens, faced challenges evacuating the building amidst dark conditions and water-soaked paths. Immediate action is being taken to understand the fire's origin and prevent future occurrences."

(With inputs from agencies.)

