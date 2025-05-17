Left Menu

Teen Found Dead in Delhi Park: Investigation Underway

A 16-year-old boy, Rehan, was discovered dead in Central Park, Delhi. Police patrols found him during a routine night patrol. A murder case has been registered. Police and forensic teams are investigating, but the motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:34 IST
Teen Found Dead in Delhi Park: Investigation Underway
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Central Park, Seelampur, Delhi, a 16-year-old boy was found dead on Friday night. The victim, identified as Rehan alias Seelampuria, was discovered in a pool of blood by a police constable during a routine patrol at around 11:30 pm.

Rehan, a resident of Ghonda Chowk in nearby Maujpur, was swiftly taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police promptly registered a case of murder after the discovery in the park and swiftly initiated investigations.

Key officers, forensic experts, and a crime team have examined the site to collect evidence. Special investigation units have been formed to track down and apprehend the suspects, while authorities continue to piece together the motive behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025