Teen Found Dead in Delhi Park: Investigation Underway

In a chilling incident in Central Park, Seelampur, Delhi, a 16-year-old boy was found dead on Friday night. The victim, identified as Rehan alias Seelampuria, was discovered in a pool of blood by a police constable during a routine patrol at around 11:30 pm.

Rehan, a resident of Ghonda Chowk in nearby Maujpur, was swiftly taken to JPC Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police promptly registered a case of murder after the discovery in the park and swiftly initiated investigations.

Key officers, forensic experts, and a crime team have examined the site to collect evidence. Special investigation units have been formed to track down and apprehend the suspects, while authorities continue to piece together the motive behind this tragic incident.

