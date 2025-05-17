Cambodian Trainees Gain Chinese Certification in Joint Skills Programme

A significant milestone has been achieved in the growing collaboration between Cambodia and China, as a new cohort of Cambodian vocational trainees successfully completed a 14-day technical training programme in China, enhancing their professional competencies in electrical installation and information network cabling. The initiative, part of the ILO/China Partnership on Skills Development, reinforces Cambodia’s vision of building a skilled workforce to support its rapidly growing technology and manufacturing sectors.

International Collaboration for Technical Excellence

Held at the prestigious Wuxi Institute of Technicians—a key national hub for technical education and a training base for China’s WorldSkills Competition—the training took place on 13 April 2025 and included nine Cambodian participants comprising both students and teachers. Notably, three of the trainees were women, reflecting efforts toward inclusivity in technical fields often dominated by men.

The Wuxi Institute is recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge training methodologies. During their stay, the Cambodian participants received immersive, hands-on instruction under the guidance of experienced Chinese educators. This practical exposure was critical in preparing them for both national employment opportunities and the upcoming WorldSkills ASEAN Competition, scheduled to be held in the Philippines in August 2025.

Gaining Recognition and Global Certification

The training was not only instrumental in skills acquisition but also culminated in an internationally recognized certification. All participants were awarded China’s Vocational Skill Level Certification, which aligns with global standards and significantly boosts employability prospects within and beyond Cambodia’s borders.

“This training opened my eyes to cutting-edge technology. I’ll apply these skills in the competition and bring this knowledge back to Cambodia to help more young people,” said Nat Sokheng, one of the three female participants and a candidate for the WorldSkills ASEAN competition in the category of Information Network Cabling.

Another participant, Bun Heang, the Cambodian Electrical Installation Expert, expressed gratitude: “Thanks to the Chinese teachers, during this time in China, we not only saw advanced equipment, learned professional technology, but also felt the dedication of the teachers and the enthusiasm of the Chinese people.”

Strengthening Regional Workforce and Educational Ties

This training is a part of the broader ILO/China Partnership Project on Strengthening Skills Development in Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and Myanmar through South-South and Triangular Cooperation. The program seeks to improve vocational education by fostering international partnerships, promoting knowledge exchange, and aligning certification standards among developing economies in Asia.

According to Tian Feng, Project Manager and Coordinator of the ILO/China Partnership Programme, “The completion of this capacity-building programme not only signifies the professional growth of Cambodian trainees but also strengthens the collaboration between technical education institutions in Cambodia and China. Such initiatives contribute to broader efforts in building a skilled and competitive workforce essential for the sustainable development of both nations.”

The initiative also highlights the mutual benefits of South-South cooperation, showcasing how joint ventures in education and technical training can address regional development challenges. Through initiatives like these, Cambodia moves closer to realizing its long-term strategy of becoming a regional hub for skilled labor and industrial innovation.

As Cambodia prepares for the WorldSkills ASEAN Competition, the trainees’ new certifications and experience will not only boost national representation but also inspire a new generation of technical professionals to pursue global excellence in vocational skills.