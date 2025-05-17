Left Menu

India's Strategic Water Expansion: Enhancing Ranbir Canal

The Indian government considers extending the Ranbir canal to utilize water from the Chenab river, following the Indus Water Treaty suspension post-Pahalgam attack. This plan aims to boost hydropower capacity amid growing energy demands. Desilting operations have also commenced on nearby canals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is evaluating plans to extend the Ranbir canal on the Chenab river, seeking to optimize water use following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam attack.

Historically, India has utilized Chenab's waters primarily for irrigation. However, with the treaty on hold, officials see an opportunity to expand its use, particularly in the power generation sector, to meet increasing energy demands.

The government plans to enhance hydropower capacity, currently around 3,000 megawatts. A feasibility study is on the agenda, with an official emphasizing the need to expedite infrastructural development. Desilting efforts on the Kathua, Ravi, and Paragwal canals are already underway, signaling the government's commitment to this strategic water expansion initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

