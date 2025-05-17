India's All-Party Unity: Delegation to Key Capitals Vows to Combat Terrorism

In a significant move to address terrorism on the global stage, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed his honor at being selected to lead an all-party delegation. Aimed at presenting India's viewpoint on recent events, Tharoor emphasized his commitment to national interests, stating, "I will not be found wanting."

The seven-member delegation is scheduled to visit key nations, including UN Security Council members, later this month. Notably part of Operation Sindoor, the initiative follows India's intensified efforts against cross-border terrorism after the Pahalgam attack. Other leaders joining Tharoor include BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the national unity and the delegations' mission to convey a message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. This tour, beginning May 23, will include visits to significant countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, showcasing India's resolve of national unity beyond political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)