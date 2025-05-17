Left Menu

India's All-Party Unity: Delegation to Key Capitals Vows to Combat Terrorism

Shashi Tharoor leads an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present India's stance on recent events. The mission underscores national unity against terrorism and includes visits to UN Security Council members. The initiative is part of Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:16 IST
India's All-Party Unity: Delegation to Key Capitals Vows to Combat Terrorism
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to address terrorism on the global stage, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed his honor at being selected to lead an all-party delegation. Aimed at presenting India's viewpoint on recent events, Tharoor emphasized his commitment to national interests, stating, "I will not be found wanting."

The seven-member delegation is scheduled to visit key nations, including UN Security Council members, later this month. Notably part of Operation Sindoor, the initiative follows India's intensified efforts against cross-border terrorism after the Pahalgam attack. Other leaders joining Tharoor include BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the national unity and the delegations' mission to convey a message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. This tour, beginning May 23, will include visits to significant countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, showcasing India's resolve of national unity beyond political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025