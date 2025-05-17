India's All-Party Unity: Delegation to Key Capitals Vows to Combat Terrorism
Shashi Tharoor leads an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present India's stance on recent events. The mission underscores national unity against terrorism and includes visits to UN Security Council members. The initiative is part of Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to address terrorism on the global stage, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has expressed his honor at being selected to lead an all-party delegation. Aimed at presenting India's viewpoint on recent events, Tharoor emphasized his commitment to national interests, stating, "I will not be found wanting."
The seven-member delegation is scheduled to visit key nations, including UN Security Council members, later this month. Notably part of Operation Sindoor, the initiative follows India's intensified efforts against cross-border terrorism after the Pahalgam attack. Other leaders joining Tharoor include BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the national unity and the delegations' mission to convey a message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. This tour, beginning May 23, will include visits to significant countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, showcasing India's resolve of national unity beyond political differences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Javed Akhtar Calls for Decisive Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
Widow Seeks Martyr Status for Husband After Pahalgam Attack
Pahalgam attack: SC asks authorities to not take coercive action such as deportation to Pakistan against six members of family.
Raut Criticizes PM Modi Amidst National Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack
Vice President Vance Urges Caution to Avoid Escalation Post-Pahalgam Attack