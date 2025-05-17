Left Menu

Kerala CM Warns Against Superstition at 'Professional Connect 2025'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 'Professional Connect 2025', urging professionals to combat the rise of superstition in scientific and educational spheres. Emphasizing Kerala's commitment to scientific progress through digital science parks and AI hubs, he warns against the national trend undermining scientific inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:32 IST
Kerala CM Warns Against Superstition at 'Professional Connect 2025'
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 'Professional Connect 2025' in Thiruvananthapuram, using the event as a platform to address concerns about the growing prevalence of superstition in academic and scientific circles. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's dedication to promoting scientific temper through various new initiatives, including digital science parks and AI hubs.

Addressing a gathering of professionals and students, CM Vijayan expressed concern over political propaganda aiming to promote superstition while undermining scientific thought. He noted, "Science and technology are intrinsic to human life, and it's crucial to maintain a clear boundary between science and superstition, especially when professionals themselves begin to promote unscientific ideas."

Vijayan called for a collective societal effort to preserve rational thinking, highlighting Kerala's investment in digital science parks to foster technological advancement. Expressing worry about national trends, he criticized the reduction in research funding and the misuse of existing funds to support unscientific claims, positioning Kerala as a state committed to authentic scientific research and becoming an AI hub through strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025