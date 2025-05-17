Kerala CM Warns Against Superstition at 'Professional Connect 2025'

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 'Professional Connect 2025' in Thiruvananthapuram, using the event as a platform to address concerns about the growing prevalence of superstition in academic and scientific circles. The Chief Minister emphasized the state's dedication to promoting scientific temper through various new initiatives, including digital science parks and AI hubs.

Addressing a gathering of professionals and students, CM Vijayan expressed concern over political propaganda aiming to promote superstition while undermining scientific thought. He noted, "Science and technology are intrinsic to human life, and it's crucial to maintain a clear boundary between science and superstition, especially when professionals themselves begin to promote unscientific ideas."

Vijayan called for a collective societal effort to preserve rational thinking, highlighting Kerala's investment in digital science parks to foster technological advancement. Expressing worry about national trends, he criticized the reduction in research funding and the misuse of existing funds to support unscientific claims, positioning Kerala as a state committed to authentic scientific research and becoming an AI hub through strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)