Miraculous Escape: AIIMS Rishikesh Heli Ambulance Crash-Lands Safely in Kedarnath

An AIIMS Rishikesh helicopter carrying medical personnel crash-landed in the holy town of Kedarnath after the aircraft's rear section sustained damage.

In a fortunate turn of events, the three passengers on board—a doctor, a pilot, and a medical staff member—emerged unscathed from the accident.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey provided details to ANI, noting that the incident occurred due to damage to the helicopter's tail. The cause of the mishap is currently under investigation, and further updates are expected as the story unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)