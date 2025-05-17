Miraculous Escape: AIIMS Rishikesh Heli Ambulance Crash-Lands Safely in Kedarnath
An AIIMS Rishikesh helicopter crash-landed in Kedarnath without injuries. Despite damage to the helicopter's rear, all occupants were unharmed. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. This developing story is being closely monitored for further updates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
An AIIMS Rishikesh helicopter carrying medical personnel crash-landed in the holy town of Kedarnath after the aircraft's rear section sustained damage.
In a fortunate turn of events, the three passengers on board—a doctor, a pilot, and a medical staff member—emerged unscathed from the accident.
Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey provided details to ANI, noting that the incident occurred due to damage to the helicopter's tail. The cause of the mishap is currently under investigation, and further updates are expected as the story unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement