India's United Front: All-Party Delegation Tackles Terror
The Indian government sends a seven-member all-party delegation to international capitals to address India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi welcomes this move. The delegation will emphasize India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and aim to strengthen international ties.
In a significant move, the Indian government has dispatched a seven-member all-party delegation to major world capitals to discuss the persistent tensions between India and Pakistan, which escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. This initiative has received support from Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi.
The decision comes as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed a readiness to engage in peace talks with India under certain conditions. However, Tyagi has made it clear that meaningful dialogue cannot occur until Pakistan ceases its support for terrorism.
The delegation, involving prominent Members of Parliament like Congress' Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, aims to bolster international alliances by spreading India's unyielding message against terrorism. Visits to key global partners including the US, UK, UAE, South Africa, and Japan are scheduled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
