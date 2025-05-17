Jakhar Challenges CM Mann's Drug-Free Punjab Claims

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar has cast doubt on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's assertion that 99% of Punjab's villages are drug-free, labeling the claim as unrealistic and misleading. Jakhar took to social media to question Mann's statement, directly challenging its validity by stating, "99% - Really Maan Sahib?"

This skepticism emerged after CM Mann and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, launched the 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' in Jalandhar with ambitious declarations about the state's progress in addressing drug abuse. CM Mann highlighted the significance of public participation, encouraging every citizen to support the anti-drug campaign to restore Punjab to its former glory.

Appreciating the efforts of Jalalpur village in combating drug addiction, Mann promised incentives for communities declaring themselves drug-free and condemned previous administrations for fostering drug abuse ties. His government, Mann claimed, has implemented a strategic plan to eradicate the issue within months, promising continued efforts to eliminate the drug menace altogether.

