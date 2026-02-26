Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally: A New Dawn for Punjab BJP

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is preparing to address the much-anticipated 'Badlav' rally in Punjab's Moga on March 14. The rally is being heralded as the starting point of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the forthcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Addressing the media, BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma launched a scathing critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Sharma alleged the AAP government has failed on key governance fronts, with issues ranging from rampant drug abuse to corruption.

Sharma added that the state's public services, including health and education, are underperforming, with employees facing delayed salaries and pensions. The BJP aims to address these challenges and bring credible change to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)