Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally: A New Dawn for Punjab BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address a 'Badlav' rally in Punjab's Moga on March 14. BJP working president Ashwani Sharma criticizes the Aam Aadmi Party's governance, highlighting issues like drug menace, corruption, and failing public services. The rally marks BJP's campaign launch for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, is preparing to address the much-anticipated 'Badlav' rally in Punjab's Moga on March 14. The rally is being heralded as the starting point of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the forthcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Addressing the media, BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma launched a scathing critique of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Sharma alleged the AAP government has failed on key governance fronts, with issues ranging from rampant drug abuse to corruption.

Sharma added that the state's public services, including health and education, are underperforming, with employees facing delayed salaries and pensions. The BJP aims to address these challenges and bring credible change to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

