Acharya Prashant Highlights Urgency of Climate Action with Operation 2030

Renowned author and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, Acharya Prashant, took the stage at the launch of his latest book 'Decoding Success' to discuss the pressing significance of Operation 2030. The event aimed to shed light on humanity's interconnected past, present, and future in the context of climate change.

Addressing questions on Operation 2030, Acharya Prashant remarked, "All the nations on Earth have united under a shared objective." With roots tracing back to the UNFCCC in 1994, pivotal agreements like the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement have emerged, involving 198 global parties in annual climate discussions. "By 2030, our goal is to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial figures, necessitating a 43 per cent cut in carbon emissions from 2019 levels," he stated.

He stressed the urgency of this goal in light of worsening climate trends and carbon emissions. Despite setting 2019 as a benchmark, due to COVID-19 disruptions, Acharya Prashant cautioned, "Even reducing emissions by 43 per cent might only manage a 1.5°C rise, a barrier already breached." He highlighted the historical journey since 1750, where humanity faced daunting challenges, and the Industrial Revolution significantly transformed energy use and societal progress.

While technological advancements led to prosperity, they contributed to soaring carbon emissions and global warming. The clear scientific linkage urges immediate climate action. Acharya Prashant reflected, "Human success has often meant further energy extraction and use, parallel to the story of decoding success," underscoring the need for a new approach.

He warned that the century's onset is marked by crucial warnings about potential catastrophes, primarily affecting younger generations. "Those hoarding wealth and power are usually older, leaving the youth vulnerable to forthcoming crises," he concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)