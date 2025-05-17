Congress Boosts Strategy with New Appointments Before Crucial Elections
The All India Congress Committee has announced strategic appointments ahead of crucial Bihar and Odisha elections. Notable appointments include Kumar Gaurav, heading Bihar's election War Room, and key leaders for Odisha's social media operations. These decisions aim to fortify Congress's organizational structure amid intense political competition.
- Country:
- India
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has strategically bolstered its ranks by announcing key appointments ahead of the pivotal Bihar Assembly elections and enhancing its Odisha unit.
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal revealed that Kumar Gaurav has been appointed as Chairman of the War Room for the upcoming Bihar elections, signaling Congress's focus on a strong electoral battle in the state.
In a parallel move, Satyajeet Gomango and Santosh Pradhan have been named Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Social Media Department, respectively, for the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. This follows the earlier appointment of Lalatendu Satpathy as the state's Social Media Department Chairman.
The AICC also announced a list of 12 newly appointed Secretaries, including Tuleshwar Naik and Sasmita Panda, to strengthen its organizational framework nationwide. The political landscape in Bihar is set for an intense competition between the ruling NDA and the opposition alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and Left parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
