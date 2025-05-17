Congress Boosts Strategy with New Appointments Before Crucial Elections

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has strategically bolstered its ranks by announcing key appointments ahead of the pivotal Bihar Assembly elections and enhancing its Odisha unit.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal revealed that Kumar Gaurav has been appointed as Chairman of the War Room for the upcoming Bihar elections, signaling Congress's focus on a strong electoral battle in the state.

In a parallel move, Satyajeet Gomango and Santosh Pradhan have been named Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Social Media Department, respectively, for the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. This follows the earlier appointment of Lalatendu Satpathy as the state's Social Media Department Chairman.

The AICC also announced a list of 12 newly appointed Secretaries, including Tuleshwar Naik and Sasmita Panda, to strengthen its organizational framework nationwide. The political landscape in Bihar is set for an intense competition between the ruling NDA and the opposition alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and Left parties.

