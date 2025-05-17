Left Menu

Congress Ups the Ante with Key Appointments in Bihar and Odisha Ahead of Elections

The All India Congress Committee has made strategic appointments in its Bihar and Odisha units. Kumar Gaurav is named as Bihar's War Room Chairman, while Satyajeet Gomango and Santosh Pradhan will lead Odisha's Social Media Department. These moves aim to bolster Congress's organizational framework before crucial elections.

  • India

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is strategically positioning itself for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections by announcing new appointments on Saturday.

KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, disclosed in a press release that Congress President has approved Kumar Gaurav as Chairman of the War Room for the Bihar polls.

Further announcements revealed leadership changes in the Odisha unit, with Satyajeet Gomango and Santosh Pradhan heading the Social Media Department.

The Congress's organizational restructuring comes ahead of key electoral battles against formidable opposition in Bihar and ongoing efforts in Odisha.

The Bihar elections will witness the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan challenging the NDA coalition.

Key players like JD(U) and BJP led by CM Nitish Kumar stand against a Congress, RJD, and Left alliance.

AICC also appointed 12 new Secretaries as part of its effort to streamline operations and prepare for upcoming challenges.

