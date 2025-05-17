Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Deported, Transgender Arrests Made

In a significant move to address the issue of illegal immigration, Delhi Police have deported 21 Bangladeshi nationals and apprehended five others. Among those arrested are three transgender individuals involved in illegal activities, including begging, in the Mahendra Park area, as reported by officials on Saturday.

DCP North West Delhi, Bhisham Singh, emphasized the ongoing campaign against undocumented immigrants, stating, "Our team has been focusing on illegal immigrants for quite some time. We've deported 21 Bangladeshis, registered two cases, and arrested five individuals of Bangladeshi origin. We recently detained three transgender nationals active in illegal endeavors at traffic signals."

Officials uncovered a detailed operation involving these Bangladeshi refugees, who had crossed the border undetected by train. The Foreigners Cell of the North West District Police laid a successful trap after scrutinizing a Facebook reel featuring a local ice cream cart, thus revealing the locations of suspects. The initiative led to the arrest of key suspect Deepa, who confessed to a romantic association with an Indian man facilitating her entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)