India's Bold Counter-Terrorism Stance: Operation Sindoor's Impact

In a significant military initiative named Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged India's robust stance against terrorism on Saturday. Shah highlighted the unprecedented nature of the operation, noting that the Indian military conducted strikes 100 km inside Pakistan, targeting terrorist camps, an assertion made during an event in Pethapur, Gujarat.

Launched on May 7, the operation was a direct counteraction to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals. Indian Armed Forces strategically dismantled terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, attributing to the elimination of over 100 terrorists from groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Shah's remarks were accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupindra Patel during the inauguration of a new primary health centre in Pethapur.

Describing the operation's impact, Shah stated, 'This time, headquarters of terror outfits in Pakistan were obliterated.' He emphasized the attack's significance, as Indian forces penetrated deeply into Pakistani territory, effectively crippling nine terror camps. Shah further supported PM Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that under his directive, India's air defense remains robust, countering any potential threats with precision.

