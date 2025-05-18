KEC International Lands Rs 1,133 Crore T&D Projects Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure

RPG Group's KEC International has announced securing Transmission and Distribution projects valued at Rs 1,133 crore within India.

The orders include the establishment of an 800 kV HVDC Transmission line and a 765 kV GIS Substation, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

With a robust outlook on energy infrastructure, KEC International's new projects align with India's push towards renewable energy expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)