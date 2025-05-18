KEC International Lands Rs 1,133 Crore T&D Projects Boosting India's Energy Infrastructure
KEC International has secured Rs 1,133 crore in Transmission and Distribution projects in India, including an 800 kV HVDC Transmission line and a 765 kV GIS Substation. With a strong focus on India's energy demand and renewable goals, these projects are pivotal for growth and infrastructure advancement.
RPG Group's KEC International has announced securing Transmission and Distribution projects valued at Rs 1,133 crore within India.
The orders include the establishment of an 800 kV HVDC Transmission line and a 765 kV GIS Substation, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).
With a robust outlook on energy infrastructure, KEC International's new projects align with India's push towards renewable energy expansion.
