Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Boom: Record Growth and Strategic Initiatives

Tamil Nadu has witnessed an extraordinary surge in its agricultural sector, with the average growth rate leaping from 1.36% to a noteworthy 5.66% between 2021 and 2024, according to the state government.

This growth, attributed to decisive steps taken by Chief Minister M K Stalin, involved significant expansion of cultivable areas and improved irrigation infrastructure. As a result, the area under irrigation grew from 36.07 lakh hectares to 38.33 lakh hectares between 2020-2021 and 2023-2024, leading to increased food production.

Further testament to these efforts includes being ranked first in India for productivity of finger millet and guava. The state's agriculture budgets for 2021-2025, amounting to Rs. 1,94,076 crore, introduced numerous schemes aimed at bolstering agriculture and supporting the farming community. Over 72 new fish landing centers have been established, along with improvements in milk and egg production, showcasing steady strides in agricultural and allied sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)