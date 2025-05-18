Brazil's Bird Flu Battle: Safeguarding the Nation's Poultry Empire

Brazil has taken decisive steps to combat avian influenza after detecting its first case on a commercial farm. Authorities are enacting strict sanitary measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The outbreak on a farm in Montenegro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's major chicken-producing state, has caused international trade disruptions. China, the European Union, Mexico, and Argentina have halted imports of Brazilian chicken as a precaution, impacting Brazil's position as the world's leading chicken exporter.

Efforts to control the avian influenza include the destruction of 1.7 million eggs and increased biosecurity measures at poultry farms. The Brazilian government, along with state agencies, has implemented disinfection barriers and engaged in mass culling to safeguard the nation's poultry industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)