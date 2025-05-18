Left Menu

Brazil's Bird Flu Battle: Safeguarding the Nation's Poultry Empire

Brazil intensifies sanitary controls following its first outbreak of avian influenza on a commercial farm. The discovery has led to trade bans by major partners and prompted local authorities to cull large numbers of eggs and birds to curb the virus's spread and protect the poultry industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil has taken decisive steps to combat avian influenza after detecting its first case on a commercial farm. Authorities are enacting strict sanitary measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The outbreak on a farm in Montenegro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's major chicken-producing state, has caused international trade disruptions. China, the European Union, Mexico, and Argentina have halted imports of Brazilian chicken as a precaution, impacting Brazil's position as the world's leading chicken exporter.

Efforts to control the avian influenza include the destruction of 1.7 million eggs and increased biosecurity measures at poultry farms. The Brazilian government, along with state agencies, has implemented disinfection barriers and engaged in mass culling to safeguard the nation's poultry industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

