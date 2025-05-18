Left Menu

Russian Detainment of Greek-Owned Oil Tanker in Baltic Sea

Russia has detained a Greek-owned oil tanker that departed from an Estonian Baltic Sea port, citing navigation through Russian territorial waters as the reason for the action. The tanker, owned by a Greek company and flying a Liberian flag, was traveling via a designated channel from the Sillamae port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Russia has detained an oil tanker owned by a Greek company after it departed from an Estonian Baltic Sea port, according to the Estonian Foreign Ministry's statement issued Sunday.

The vessel, utilizing a designated navigation channel from the Sillamae port, allegedly crossed into Russian territorial waters.

The tanker, operated under a Liberian flag, remains in detention as the diplomatic situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

