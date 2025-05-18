Russian Detainment of Greek-Owned Oil Tanker in Baltic Sea
Russia has detained a Greek-owned oil tanker that departed from an Estonian Baltic Sea port, citing navigation through Russian territorial waters as the reason for the action. The tanker, owned by a Greek company and flying a Liberian flag, was traveling via a designated channel from the Sillamae port.
- Estonia
Russia has detained an oil tanker owned by a Greek company after it departed from an Estonian Baltic Sea port, according to the Estonian Foreign Ministry's statement issued Sunday.
The vessel, utilizing a designated navigation channel from the Sillamae port, allegedly crossed into Russian territorial waters.
The tanker, operated under a Liberian flag, remains in detention as the diplomatic situation unfolds.
