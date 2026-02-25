Canada intensified its humanitarian efforts by pledging 8 million Canadian dollars ($6.7 million USD) to support Cuba amid escalating shortages exacerbated by an oil supply halt. The disruptions in oil delivery, triggered by US tariffs threats, have led to critical resource scarcities on the island nation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand stressed Canada's commitment to addressing Cuba's crises independently of US influence. The aid is being routed via United Nations agencies instead of directly involving the Cuban government. Concurrently, Global Affairs Canada has continued to caution travelers about potential scarcities affecting basic needs like food and fuel in Cuba.

Further complicating matters, the US-imposed embargo and sanctions have stifled Cuba's economy, leading to severe blackouts and heightened vulnerability due to its dependence on foreign oil. Despite support from countries like Russia and China, US measures remain largely unchallenged.