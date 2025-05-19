Left Menu

Global Markets React to U.S. Economic Policy Turbulence

Global financial markets are in turmoil as Wall Street share futures and the dollar slip amidst Treasury yield rises. The tumult intensified following Moody's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, with concerns about America's $36 trillion debt and potential exacerbations from Republican tax cut plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 06:09 IST
Global Markets React to U.S. Economic Policy Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets are experiencing a downturn as Wall Street share futures and the dollar decline while Treasury yields climb. This unease is further aggravated by Moody's recent downgrade of the U.S. credit rating, underscoring apprehensions over America's mounting $36 trillion debt and prospective policy shifts.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed the downgrade but warned trade partners of maximum tariffs if they don't negotiate fair deals. As he heads to a G7 meeting, U.S. Vice President JD Vance has engaged with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to deliberate on additional trade issues.

The tariff standoff is affecting consumer sentiment, with markets closely watching upcoming earnings reports. Analysts are eyeing China's April retail and industrial data for more insights. Meanwhile, global markets show varied reactions, and commodities like gold and oil are displaying cautious stability amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025