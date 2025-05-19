Security Forces Uncover Terrorist Plot in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
In a coordinated effort, Indian security forces apprehended two terrorist associates in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, recovering weapons and launching investigations. This marks progress in regional anti-terror operations, with prior success in neutralizing three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants following a combative engagement in the Shukroo forest area.
In a collaborative operation, the Indian Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian and the CRPF 178 Battalion, successfully detained two associates linked to terrorist activities in the DK Pora region of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir.
The joint forces recovered an arsenal comprising two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds, and other incriminating materials from the individuals. The Shopian Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR), initiating further investigation into their associations and past actions.
This strategic intervention is viewed as an important advancement in the ongoing regional efforts to counter unlawful activities. It underscores the Shopian Police's unwavering commitment to dismantling threats against national security and bolstering peace.
Previously, on May 13, a significant operation led to the demise of three terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) within the Shukroo forest area of Keller, Shopian district, authorities confirmed. Based on precise intelligence reports, a massive cordon-and-search initiative was conducted, exposing the hiding terrorists and resulting in an intense gunfight where the three militants were neutralized, though their identities await formal verification.
This action followed April's Pahalgam attack. Srinagar Police executed extensive searches across the city targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and individuals linked to banned extremist groups under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The crackdown comes after India's successful Operation Sindoor, which saw the elimination of approximately 100 terrorists in Pakistan, including strikes on key bases like Bhawalpur and Muridke, associated with proscribed organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
