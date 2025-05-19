Left Menu

Security Forces Uncover Terrorist Plot in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir

In a coordinated effort, Indian security forces apprehended two terrorist associates in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, recovering weapons and launching investigations. This marks progress in regional anti-terror operations, with prior success in neutralizing three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants following a combative engagement in the Shukroo forest area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:52 IST
Security Forces Uncover Terrorist Plot in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
JK: Two terrorist associates arrested in the DK Pora area (Photo/@ShopianPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a collaborative operation, the Indian Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian and the CRPF 178 Battalion, successfully detained two associates linked to terrorist activities in the DK Pora region of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint forces recovered an arsenal comprising two pistols, four grenades, 43 live rounds, and other incriminating materials from the individuals. The Shopian Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR), initiating further investigation into their associations and past actions.

This strategic intervention is viewed as an important advancement in the ongoing regional efforts to counter unlawful activities. It underscores the Shopian Police's unwavering commitment to dismantling threats against national security and bolstering peace.

Previously, on May 13, a significant operation led to the demise of three terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) within the Shukroo forest area of Keller, Shopian district, authorities confirmed. Based on precise intelligence reports, a massive cordon-and-search initiative was conducted, exposing the hiding terrorists and resulting in an intense gunfight where the three militants were neutralized, though their identities await formal verification.

This action followed April's Pahalgam attack. Srinagar Police executed extensive searches across the city targeting Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and individuals linked to banned extremist groups under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The crackdown comes after India's successful Operation Sindoor, which saw the elimination of approximately 100 terrorists in Pakistan, including strikes on key bases like Bhawalpur and Muridke, associated with proscribed organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025