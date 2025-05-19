Left Menu

Dehradun Police Bust Bluetooth Cheating Racket in Competitive Exam

Seventeen candidates were arrested for using Bluetooth devices to cheat during a competitive exam in Dehradun. The police, acting on a tip-off, recovered electronic gadgets and have registered three FIRs. Interrogations are ongoing to dismantle the cheating network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dehradun Police uncovered a sophisticated cheating operation involving Bluetooth devices during the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti/Lab Attendant examination. Seventeen candidates were apprehended for allegedly employing electronic gadgets to gain an unfair advantage, revealed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh. Authorities acted on a confidential tip-off, leading to arrests at two exam centers and the recovery of hidden devices in shoes and personal items.

In response to the incident, the police have registered three FIRs at the Kotwali Patel Nagar and Dalanwala stations. A comprehensive investigation is underway, involving detailed interrogations by the local police and the Special Operations Group (SOG), to discover the network responsible for supplying the gadgets. SSP Singh stated that the police had prior knowledge of the cheating scheme before executing the arrests.

The candidates face charges under The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which bring severe consequences to those participating in examination fraud. The new laws, inspired by Uttarakhand's anti-cheating legislation, aim to dismantle cheating operations by imposing stringent penalties. Investigations continue to identify further individuals facilitating this illicit activity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

