Tragedy at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya: Arrests Made in Student's Suicide Case

The hostel superintendent and warden of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Latur were arrested in connection with the suicide of a 12-year-old student. The arrests followed allegations that the deceased had been subjected to physical and mental harassment. The court placed the suspects in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The hostel superintendent and warden of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Latur have been taken into custody in connection with the tragic suicide of a 12-year-old student. The arrest followed claims of harassment made by the girl's relatives.

According to the MIDC police, the Class VI student was discovered hanging in her hostel room. The family has alleged she faced severe physical and mental harassment leading up to her death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sammer Salve confirmed that while police custody extension was sought, the court decided to remand the two women in judicial custody.

