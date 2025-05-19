Tragedy Strikes: Four Children Suffocate in Locked Car in Andhra Pradesh
In a tragic incident in Dwarapudi village, Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, four children lost their lives after being trapped in a parked car. The children were playing during a marriage gathering when they accidentally locked themselves inside the vehicle, leading to their suffocation.
In a heartbreaking incident in Dwarapudi village of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, four young children tragically lost their lives after becoming trapped inside a locked car. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning when the children went out to play and entered a parked vehicle near a community office, unknowingly sealing their fate.
Despite frantic searches by their parents throughout the day, the children were found only later, having succumbed to suffocation due to a lack of air circulation within the car. The victims have been identified as Uday (8), Charumati (8), Charishma (6), and Manaswini, illustrating a devastating loss for three local families.
Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas described the event as unfortunate and assured that the government would extend support to the bereaved families. He emphasized the importance of parental vigilance to prevent future incidents, encouraging parents to more closely monitor their children's activities.
