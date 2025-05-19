Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Four Children Suffocate in Locked Car in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident in Dwarapudi village, Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, four children lost their lives after being trapped in a parked car. The children were playing during a marriage gathering when they accidentally locked themselves inside the vehicle, leading to their suffocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 09:55 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Four Children Suffocate in Locked Car in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Dwarapudi village of Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, four young children tragically lost their lives after becoming trapped inside a locked car. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning when the children went out to play and entered a parked vehicle near a community office, unknowingly sealing their fate.

Despite frantic searches by their parents throughout the day, the children were found only later, having succumbed to suffocation due to a lack of air circulation within the car. The victims have been identified as Uday (8), Charumati (8), Charishma (6), and Manaswini, illustrating a devastating loss for three local families.

Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Andhra Pradesh MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas described the event as unfortunate and assured that the government would extend support to the bereaved families. He emphasized the importance of parental vigilance to prevent future incidents, encouraging parents to more closely monitor their children's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025