Major General Warns Pakistan as Operation Sindoor Stands Poised

Major General Kartik C Seshadri warns Pakistan against any misadventure, asserting Operation Sindoor's pause, not an end. Highlighting India's decisive victory and strong military capabilities, Seshadri emphasizes the crucial role of indigenization in the armed forces to ensure self-reliance and modern advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:04 IST
Major General Kartik C Seshadri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Major General Kartik C Seshadri of the 15 Infantry Division has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, urging restraint against any 'misadventure'. He clarified that Operation Sindoor is paused but not concluded, hinting at its potential for significant impact.

Highlighting India's decisive victory, Seshadri underscored the Indian armed forces' awareness of the Pakistani military's weaknesses. He declared any escalation would be met with an 'annihilating' response, bolstered by modern weaponry and superior combat capabilities.

The showcase of the Indian Army's Air Defence systems affirmed their critical role in thwarting Pakistani aggression, with Major General Seshadri advocating for indigenization as part of India's modernization efforts. He emphasized the need for self-reliance, aligning with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's reforms agenda for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

