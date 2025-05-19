Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea in Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Post

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, following his arrest over a social media post on Operation Sindoor. Charged with endangering India's sovereignty, the case has raised concerns about free speech and communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:01 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea in Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Post
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has set a hearing date for the plea of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a prominent professor at Ashoka University. Mahmudabad faces arrest following a controversial social media post related to Operation Sindoor, prompting a significant legal showdown.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih announced the decision to hear the case on May 20 or 21 after senior advocate Kapil Sibal requested an urgent hearing, citing the patriotic nature of Mahmudabad's statement.

Accused of endangering India's sovereignty and promoting communal disharmony, Mahmudabad argues his comments have been misinterpreted. The incident stems from a post referencing Operation Sindoor, a military action against terror bases in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025