Supreme Court to Hear Urgent Plea in Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Post

The Supreme Court of India has set a hearing date for the plea of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a prominent professor at Ashoka University. Mahmudabad faces arrest following a controversial social media post related to Operation Sindoor, prompting a significant legal showdown.

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih announced the decision to hear the case on May 20 or 21 after senior advocate Kapil Sibal requested an urgent hearing, citing the patriotic nature of Mahmudabad's statement.

Accused of endangering India's sovereignty and promoting communal disharmony, Mahmudabad argues his comments have been misinterpreted. The incident stems from a post referencing Operation Sindoor, a military action against terror bases in Pakistan.

