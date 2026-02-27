Left Menu

Gaudium IVF Climbs Post-IPO Surge: A First Trading Day Triumph

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd experienced a successful stock market debut, closing with a nearly 2% premium over its issue price of Rs 79. The IPO was oversubscribed 7.27 times. The company stands as a key player in assisted reproductive technologies, operating multiple centers across India.

Updated: 27-02-2026 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gaudium IVF and Women Health Ltd saw a positive trading debut, witnessing a close with nearly 2% premium over the initial issue price of Rs 79. The stock opened at Rs 83 and eventually rose 10.31% during the trading session, before settling at Rs 80.48 on the BSE.

The positive performance came as Gaudium IVF's IPO garnered significant attention, with a subscription rate of 7.27 times over the final day. The Rs 165-crore IPO was priced in the range of Rs 75-79 per share. This marks a noteworthy milestone for the company, which is recognized as a pioneer in assisted reproductive technology within India.

Gaudium IVF operates through a hub-and-spoke model, featuring seven hubs and 28 spokes across different states, positioning itself as a leader in the fertility services sector. Despite the broader equity market experiencing a decline, with the BSE Sensex falling 961.42 points, the company's strong market reception highlights investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

