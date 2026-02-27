Left Menu

Labour's Historic Loss: Green Party Wins in Manchester Stronghold

In a significant political upset, the Green Party has taken a Manchester seat from Labour, which had controlled it for nearly a century. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed disappointment, acknowledging voter frustration and the common mid-term challenges faced by incumbent governments.

In a shocking turn of events, the Green Party has captured a historically secure Manchester seat from the Labour Party, which had dominated it for nearly 100 years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his disappointment over the by-election loss, recognizing the frustration among voters eager for change.

Starmer noted that such results are not uncommon for incumbent governments during mid-terms, but stressed the urgency of addressing constituents' concerns.

