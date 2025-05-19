Global Market Shock as US Credit Rating Downgraded by Moody's
Asian shares declined alongside US futures and the dollar after Moody's downgraded the US credit rating due to rising debt. The economic impacts are evident as growth in Chinese markets slowed and oil prices fell. US stocks show resilience, hinting potential tariff reductions and inflation improvements.
Asian markets experienced a downturn on Monday, mirroring declines in US futures, following Moody's downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating due to escalating debt issues. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures experienced significant drops, while the US dollar weakened against major currencies.
Chinese marketplaces also showed a decline as government reports indicated a slowdown in retail sales growth, impacting investor sentiment. Manufacturing output growth has similarly decelerated, raising concerns over a potential excess in production over demand.
The international trading environment remains volatile amid ongoing reprieves in the US-China tariff conflict, encouraging speculation about further trade negotiations potentially facilitating market recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
