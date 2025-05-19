Global Market Shock as US Credit Rating Downgraded by Moody's

Asian markets experienced a downturn on Monday, mirroring declines in US futures, following Moody's downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating due to escalating debt issues. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures experienced significant drops, while the US dollar weakened against major currencies.

Chinese marketplaces also showed a decline as government reports indicated a slowdown in retail sales growth, impacting investor sentiment. Manufacturing output growth has similarly decelerated, raising concerns over a potential excess in production over demand.

The international trading environment remains volatile amid ongoing reprieves in the US-China tariff conflict, encouraging speculation about further trade negotiations potentially facilitating market recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)