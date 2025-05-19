Crown Estate and Lendlease: Building the Future of UK Real Estate
Britain's Crown Estate partners with Australian company Lendlease to develop new homes and innovation hubs in the UK. The joint venture could result in up to 26,000 homes and 10 million square feet of workspace, with a development value of 24 billion pounds.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Crown Estate, which oversees King Charles' public property, has entered into a significant agreement with Lendlease, an Australian real estate group, to foster housing and innovation in the UK.
This partnership focuses on constructing 26,000 homes and expanding science and innovation developments.
Valued at 24 billion pounds, the venture highlights the growing synergy between international real estate players and British assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement