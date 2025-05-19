Himachal Chief Minister Pushes for Rapid Progress in Key Development Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted a virtual meeting from Shimla with Hamirpur district officers on Monday to assess the progress of ongoing development projects. He urged officials to hasten the work to ensure timely completion, emphasizing the need for advancing infrastructure.

Key directives included the identification of suitable land for cow sanctuaries to mitigate the stray animal issue and provide farmers relief. The Chief Minister also stressed establishing e-vehicle charging stations along key roads, aligning with the state's commitment to promoting electric vehicles for environmental conservation.

The meeting also highlighted the acceleration of an eco-tourism project at Hareta Gram Panchayat in Nadaun, backed by a Rs 7 crore investment, aimed at enhancing regional tourism with various amenities. Furthermore, discussions touched on education and healthcare development plans in Solan, ensuring swift implementation to benefit these sectors in semi-rural and hilly regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)