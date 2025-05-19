EU Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Scare

The European Union has barred poultry and meat imports from Brazil due to a bird flu outbreak on a Brazilian poultry farm, the European Commission announced. This decision affects one of the world's biggest poultry exporters and comes after China imposed a nationwide trade ban on Brazilian poultry products.

EU regulations demand that exporting countries remain free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Consequently, Brazilian authorities can no longer issue the necessary health certificates for export, effectively halting shipments to the EU. Brazil's Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro noted that other nations such as Japan and South Korea have similar restrictions in place.

While the EU only represents a small fraction of Brazil's poultry export market, the import halt may relieve pressures on EU prices driven by Brazil's competitive, high-value poultry products. In contrast, major markets like China and Saudi Arabia dominate Brazilian poultry exports, accounting for significant volumes annually.

