Left Menu

Insecticides India's Ambitious Rs 200 Crore Target in Madhya Pradesh

Insecticides India aims for a Rs 200 crore business milestone in Madhya Pradesh's agrochemical market for the current fiscal year. Previously achieving Rs 150 crore, the company introduces 'Torry Super' herbicide to boost maize yields, capitalizing on the state's significant maize production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:25 IST
Insecticides India's Ambitious Rs 200 Crore Target in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Insecticides India, a prominent player in the agrochemical industry, has announced a target to expand its business to Rs 200 crore in Madhya Pradesh for this fiscal year. This strategic ambition comes from a company executive's statement on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh presents a crucial market for IIL, accounting for approximately Rs 2,000 crore in state-wide agrochemical sales last year, explained IIL Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal. Insecticides India held a Rs 150 crore share of this market at that time.

In a push towards growth, Aggarwal introduced a new herbicide, 'Torry Super,' aimed at enhancing maize crop yields. Madhya Pradesh, being a key maize-producing state, could see increased productivity with this new product from IIL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025