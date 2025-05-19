Insecticides India's Ambitious Rs 200 Crore Target in Madhya Pradesh
Insecticides India aims for a Rs 200 crore business milestone in Madhya Pradesh's agrochemical market for the current fiscal year. Previously achieving Rs 150 crore, the company introduces 'Torry Super' herbicide to boost maize yields, capitalizing on the state's significant maize production.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, Insecticides India, a prominent player in the agrochemical industry, has announced a target to expand its business to Rs 200 crore in Madhya Pradesh for this fiscal year. This strategic ambition comes from a company executive's statement on Monday.
Madhya Pradesh presents a crucial market for IIL, accounting for approximately Rs 2,000 crore in state-wide agrochemical sales last year, explained IIL Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal. Insecticides India held a Rs 150 crore share of this market at that time.
In a push towards growth, Aggarwal introduced a new herbicide, 'Torry Super,' aimed at enhancing maize crop yields. Madhya Pradesh, being a key maize-producing state, could see increased productivity with this new product from IIL.
(With inputs from agencies.)