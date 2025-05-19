Insecticides India's Ambitious Rs 200 Crore Target in Madhya Pradesh

In a bold move, Insecticides India, a prominent player in the agrochemical industry, has announced a target to expand its business to Rs 200 crore in Madhya Pradesh for this fiscal year. This strategic ambition comes from a company executive's statement on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh presents a crucial market for IIL, accounting for approximately Rs 2,000 crore in state-wide agrochemical sales last year, explained IIL Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal. Insecticides India held a Rs 150 crore share of this market at that time.

In a push towards growth, Aggarwal introduced a new herbicide, 'Torry Super,' aimed at enhancing maize crop yields. Madhya Pradesh, being a key maize-producing state, could see increased productivity with this new product from IIL.

(With inputs from agencies.)