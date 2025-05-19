Rajkot's Crackdown: Demolition of 60 Illegal Constructions

In a decisive crackdown against criminal activities, Rajkot Police on Monday dismantled 60 illegal constructions tied to 38 individuals with multiple offenses, including grave charges such as murder and attempted murder. The action followed directives from the Gujarat Home Minister and Director General of Police (DGP) aimed at clamping down on habitual offenders occupying government lands.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasized the state's commitment to eradicating illegal encroachments and crime. 'Under CM Bhupendra Patel's leadership, we are resolute in ensuring that government land is not misused by criminals. All hubs for illegal activity in Rajkot will be targeted and demolished. We will take the strictest actions against offenders, as we support those who abide by the law,' Sanghavi declared.

Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jagdish, revealed that law enforcement officials compiled a list of 30 habitual criminals and inspected illegal constructions and unauthorized electricity connections linked to them. 'More than 60 illegal constructions associated with 38 offenders, including those charged with murder, were demolished,' DCP Jagdish noted, mentioning that some of these individuals have over 10 registered cases against them.

