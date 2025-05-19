Brahmos Missile Art: Varanasi's Tribute to Indian Defense Excellence
Varanasi artists boost national pride by creating replicas of the Brahmos missile using the traditional art of Gulabi Meenakari. These replicas, praised for their craftsmanship, celebrate the missile's role in Operation Sindoor and honor India's defense achievements. Orders are pouring in, spreading the art's fame globally.
- Country:
- India
In a stirring display of national pride and artistic excellence, Varanasi artisans have crafted replicas of the Brahmos missile using the traditional Gulabi Meenakari art. This initiative not only honors the indigenous missile's crucial role in Operation Sindoor but also celebrates India's defense prowess.
Gulabi Meenakari artist Vijay Kunj Bihari Singh, a national awardee, has received substantial orders for these replicas. He dedicates the art to Indian leaders and the army, underscoring India's strategic and economic strength. His commitment involves producing 150 replicas within a month, with a dedicated team of 20 artisans.
The craft's notoriety is growing, with the Brahmos replicas now reaching homes across India and potentially, an international audience. Kunj Bihari highlights the use of traditional materials, including metals and oxides, to achieve the signature colors that make the replica a unique piece of art.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brahmos
- Missile
- Varanasi
- Art
- Gulabi Meenakari
- India
- Defense
- Replica
- Narendra Modi
- Yogi Adityanath
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation
India and Angola Enhance Defense Ties with $200M Commitment
India and Angola Forge New Ties: Historic MoUs Inked in Key Sectors
Angola Pledges Support to India Amid Rising Tensions
Arunachal Pradesh Boosts Sports with New Khelo India Hall