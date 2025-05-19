Brahmos Missile Art: Varanasi's Tribute to Indian Defense Excellence

In a stirring display of national pride and artistic excellence, Varanasi artisans have crafted replicas of the Brahmos missile using the traditional Gulabi Meenakari art. This initiative not only honors the indigenous missile's crucial role in Operation Sindoor but also celebrates India's defense prowess.

Gulabi Meenakari artist Vijay Kunj Bihari Singh, a national awardee, has received substantial orders for these replicas. He dedicates the art to Indian leaders and the army, underscoring India's strategic and economic strength. His commitment involves producing 150 replicas within a month, with a dedicated team of 20 artisans.

The craft's notoriety is growing, with the Brahmos replicas now reaching homes across India and potentially, an international audience. Kunj Bihari highlights the use of traditional materials, including metals and oxides, to achieve the signature colors that make the replica a unique piece of art.

