BJP Demands Probe in Amritsar Tragedy, Alleges AAP-Liquor Mafia Links

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar urges Governor to investigate AAP's alleged ties to the liquor mafia after a tragic incident in Amritsar left 27 dead. He claims political patronage in illegal networks and highlights previous similar incidents, questioning the state's excise and drug policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:13 IST
BJP leader Sunil Jakhar (Photo: X/@sunilkjakhar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged links between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the liquor mafia in light of the devastating Amritsar incident, which claimed 27 lives due to spurious liquor consumption.

In a memorandum submitted to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday, Jakhar accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of harboring elements of the liquor mafia for profit. The BJP pointed out a similar incident in March 2024 in Sangrur, suggesting a pattern of administrative failure under Mann's leadership.

Jakhar criticized Chief Minister Mann's claims that 99% of Punjab's villages are drug-free and questioned the government's oversight of the spurious liquor crisis. He demanded an inquiry into the alleged exploitation of Punjab's excise system and raised concerns about policing and border security amid the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

