Bengaluru's Plight: Political Blame Game Amidst Flood Chaos

Bengaluru is grappling with a severe crisis following intense rainfall that has caused significant waterlogging and flooding across the city. The situation has sparked a political blame game, with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of mismanaging the city's infrastructure and failing to utilize sanctioned flood relief funds.

The flooding has severely impacted major areas, with the Silk Board Metro Station and other hubs experiencing deep waterlogging, worsening the city's notorious traffic congestion and causing major inconveniences for daily commuters. Local authorities, including the recently formed Greater Bengaluru Authority, are under pressure to address the mounting chaos swiftly.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara highlighted obstruction from debris as a primary cause of the clogged streets and emphasized ongoing efforts to rectify the situation. Meanwhile, opposition leaders and residents have criticized the government's response, demanding immediate actions to alleviate the city's woes as more rainfall is imminent.

