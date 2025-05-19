Left Menu

Bengaluru's Plight: Political Blame Game Amidst Flood Chaos

Bengaluru faces severe flooding, exacerbating the city's infrastructure issues. Political leaders, including ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai, blame the Congress government for mismanagement. Amid traffic chaos and waterlogging, calls for urgent civic action grow louder. With more rain predicted, Bengaluru braces for further disruption as authorities tackle the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:29 IST
Bengaluru's Plight: Political Blame Game Amidst Flood Chaos
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru is grappling with a severe crisis following intense rainfall that has caused significant waterlogging and flooding across the city. The situation has sparked a political blame game, with former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of mismanaging the city's infrastructure and failing to utilize sanctioned flood relief funds.

The flooding has severely impacted major areas, with the Silk Board Metro Station and other hubs experiencing deep waterlogging, worsening the city's notorious traffic congestion and causing major inconveniences for daily commuters. Local authorities, including the recently formed Greater Bengaluru Authority, are under pressure to address the mounting chaos swiftly.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara highlighted obstruction from debris as a primary cause of the clogged streets and emphasized ongoing efforts to rectify the situation. Meanwhile, opposition leaders and residents have criticized the government's response, demanding immediate actions to alleviate the city's woes as more rainfall is imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025