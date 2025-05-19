Assam Rifles and DRI Seize Rs 8.3 Crore Contraband in Mizoram

In a significant operation, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Department of Revenue Intelligence, have successfully seized contraband worth Rs 8.3 crore in Vairengte, a town situated in Mizoram's Kolasib district. Acting on precise intelligence inputs, the joint forces uncovered poppy seeds valued at Rs 7.4 crore and betel nuts worth Rs 90 lakh from two local godowns. Authorities have now handed over the confiscated items to the Department of Revenue Intelligence in Aizawl for further investigation and subsequent action.

This operation follows another major crackdown by Assam Rifles on May 16, who, alongside the Custom Preventive Force Department in Champhai, recovered 2.5 kilograms of heroin No. 4 worth an estimated Rs 17.54 crore from the Kelkang area in the Champhai district on May 15, 2025. The seized narcotics were transferred to the Custom Preventive Force Department, Champhai, for continuing legal procedures.

An official statement from Assam Rifles via X, their social media handle, stated, "#AssamRifles along with representatives of Custom Preventive Force Dept, Champhai recovered heroin No 4 weighing 2.5 kgs from general Area Kelkang, Champhai district on 15 May 2025. The recovered contraband has been handed over to Custom Preventive Force Dept, Champhai." The Assam Rifles remain steadfast in their efforts to combat drug smuggling in the region to secure a better future for Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)