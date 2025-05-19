Decline in PE/VC Investments Amid High Valuation Expectations
Private equity and venture capital investments fell to USD 4.7 billion in April 2025 due to heightened uncertainty and high seller valuation expectations. A significant drop from March levels, infrastructure and financial services dominated the sector, but start-ups saw an 80% rise, encouraging cautious optimism.
Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in April 2025 decreased to USD 4.7 billion as uncertainty and high valuation expectations of sellers persisted, according to a report.
The Investment deals in April were 6% lower year-on-year and 20% below March's figures. The report, from industry body IVCA and consultancy EY, noted a decline in deal numbers, with April seeing 108 deals, down from 113 a year earlier.
Factors such as government policy, corporate earnings, and reducing global uncertainties could aid recovery in the PE/VC space. Infrastructure led investments with USD 2.4 billion, while start-ups saw an impressive 80% increase, accounting for a major share of activity.
