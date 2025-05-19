Decline in PE/VC Investments Amid High Valuation Expectations

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in April 2025 decreased to USD 4.7 billion as uncertainty and high valuation expectations of sellers persisted, according to a report.

The Investment deals in April were 6% lower year-on-year and 20% below March's figures. The report, from industry body IVCA and consultancy EY, noted a decline in deal numbers, with April seeing 108 deals, down from 113 a year earlier.

Factors such as government policy, corporate earnings, and reducing global uncertainties could aid recovery in the PE/VC space. Infrastructure led investments with USD 2.4 billion, while start-ups saw an impressive 80% increase, accounting for a major share of activity.

