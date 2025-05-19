Germany's Nuclear Power Shift: A New Era with France
Germany's new government has agreed to treat nuclear power on par with renewables in EU legislation, aligning more closely with France's longstanding position. This marks a significant policy shift for Germany, potentially impacting EU energy strategies and climate goals, while addressing energy security concerns across the bloc.
Germany's shift in nuclear energy policy, now treating it on par with renewables, marks a significant departure from its previous stance, aligning more closely with France's advocacy for atomic power. This development, confirmed by French officials, signals a potential realignment of energy strategies within the European Union.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who previously criticized the nuclear phase-out as a mistake, leads this policy turnaround, highlighting a commitment to reset ties with France. This adjustment comes as Europe faces energy security challenges, particularly due to reduced gas supplies from Russia, prompting revived interest in nuclear power across the continent.
This policy change leaves Austria as the main holdout against nuclear energy in Europe and could pressure the European Commission to consider increased funding for nuclear projects. However, experts caution about the lengthy and complex processes involved in developing new nuclear facilities.
