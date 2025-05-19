Left Menu

Codelco Teams Up with Rio Tinto for Maricunga Lithium Power Play

Chile's state miner Codelco partners with Rio Tinto for the Maricunga lithium project, bringing a new player into Chile's lithium sector. This partnership aims to boost lithium production for electric vehicles, with Rio Tinto investing up to $900 million, acquiring a 49.99% share in the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:50 IST
Codelco Teams Up with Rio Tinto for Maricunga Lithium Power Play
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move announced on Monday, Chile's state-owned mining company, Codelco, has joined forces with industry heavyweight Rio Tinto for its upcoming Maricunga lithium project. This partnership introduces a major new player into Chile's burgeoning lithium sector, a key supplier of the metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

As the global demand for lithium intensifies, with mining firms, automakers, and battery producers vying for the metal, Rio Tinto commits to a substantial financial investment, pledging up to $900 million. This participation grants Rio Tinto a 49.99% share of the project, with Codelco controlling the rest.

Rio Tinto's CEO, Jakob Stausholm, highlighted the potential economic boon for the region, mentioning possibilities for shared infrastructure and water resource optimization. The project aligns with Codelco's goal of diversifying into lithium alongside its copper pursuits, including a collaboration with SQM in the Atacama region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025