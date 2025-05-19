Swift BSF Operation Foils Border Smuggling Attempt

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted multiple smuggling attempts along the Punjab border, according to a recent press release. Acting on credible intelligence, BSF troops seized two drones, pistol parts, and two heroin packets during a sweep of the region on Monday.

One promising find was a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and a packet of suspected heroin weighing 506 grams discovered in a field near Noorwala village in Tarn Taran district. Hours later, a charred DJI Air 3 drone was recovered from a field adjacent to Wan village of the same district.

Continuing their operations, BSF troops found more contraband in a field near Daoke village in Amritsar. This included two heroin packets, weighing a total of 453 grams, and assorted pistol parts. The press release highlights the effective collaboration of the BSF intelligence and operational units in curtailing this smuggling attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)