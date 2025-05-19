Left Menu

Swift BSF Operation Foils Border Smuggling Attempt

The Border Security Force (BSF) recently thwarted multiple smuggling attempts along the Punjab border, seizing drones, parts of a pistol, and heroin packets. Prompt action by the BSF troops, based on credible intelligence, resulted in the recovery of these items from various locations in Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts.

19-05-2025
BSF recover pistol parts, drones and heroin packets on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted multiple smuggling attempts along the Punjab border, according to a recent press release. Acting on credible intelligence, BSF troops seized two drones, pistol parts, and two heroin packets during a sweep of the region on Monday.

One promising find was a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and a packet of suspected heroin weighing 506 grams discovered in a field near Noorwala village in Tarn Taran district. Hours later, a charred DJI Air 3 drone was recovered from a field adjacent to Wan village of the same district.

Continuing their operations, BSF troops found more contraband in a field near Daoke village in Amritsar. This included two heroin packets, weighing a total of 453 grams, and assorted pistol parts. The press release highlights the effective collaboration of the BSF intelligence and operational units in curtailing this smuggling attempt.

