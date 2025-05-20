Market Reaction: U.S. Credit Downgrade Sends Stocks on Wild Ride

U.S. stocks faced a volatile trading day as Moody's downgraded the federal government's credit rating due to its significant debt burden. The downgrade, lowering the rating to 'Aa1' from 'Aaa', was based on the government's $36 trillion in outstanding debt, causing investor unease.

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines, the Dow Jones bucked the trend with a slight rise. Energy, consumer discretionary, and technology stocks suffered the most, whereas healthcare and industrial sectors led gains. Market strategist Talley Leger advised that the negative sentiment might be overblown.

Treasury yields climbed amid concerns over a U.S. tax bill potentially exacerbating national debt. In corporate news, TXNM Energy announced a major acquisition deal with Blackstone, while Novavax shares soared on vaccine approval news.

(With inputs from agencies.)