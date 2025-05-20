Swift Justice: Medchal Police Crack Gruesome Murder Case

In a rapid operation, the Medchal Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, Katiike Rakesh, linked to the horrifying murder and robbery of a woman in Athvelly village, Telangana.

Rakesh, son of the late Gopal and a laborer from Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, faced arrest after police efforts quickly uncovered his involvement through technical evidence and CCTV footage.

The partially burnt body of the victim, identified as Dasari Lalitha, was found with severe injuries, including a slit throat, in Athvelly on May 16. The investigation led to the discovery of Rakesh's financial difficulties as a motive, culminating in the brutal attack and subsequent robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)