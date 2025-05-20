Swift Justice: Medchal Police Crack Gruesome Murder Case
A 24-year-old man, Katiike Rakesh, was arrested in Athvelly, Telangana, for the brutal murder and robbery of Dasari Lalitha. The Medchal Police, utilizing CCTV footage and technical evidence, apprehended Rakesh within 72 hours of discovering the crime. Financial distress was the motive behind the crime.
In a rapid operation, the Medchal Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, Katiike Rakesh, linked to the horrifying murder and robbery of a woman in Athvelly village, Telangana.
Rakesh, son of the late Gopal and a laborer from Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, faced arrest after police efforts quickly uncovered his involvement through technical evidence and CCTV footage.
The partially burnt body of the victim, identified as Dasari Lalitha, was found with severe injuries, including a slit throat, in Athvelly on May 16. The investigation led to the discovery of Rakesh's financial difficulties as a motive, culminating in the brutal attack and subsequent robbery.
