Espionage Crackdown: Arrests in Haryana and Odisha Unravel Intricate Web of Spying

In a significant development, law enforcement agencies in Haryana and Odisha have arrested individuals accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan. The crackdown, involving a student and a YouTuber, underscores escalating concerns over espionage activities and the need for stringent counterintelligence measures.

The Haryana police arrested 25-year-old Devendra Singh, a resident of Kaithal and an MA student in Patiala. Authorities, led by Kaithal Superintendent of Police Astha Modi, revealed that Singh was allegedly in contact with four Pakistani intelligence operatives and confessed to sharing a video of a cantonment area. Devices seized from Singh's residence have yielded 300 GB of data, under forensic analysis, while a forensic audit of his bank accounts is ongoing.

In a parallel case, Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, was detained for alleged communication with a Pakistani citizen. Odisha police are investigating her links with another YouTuber from the state. The arrests highlight the effectiveness of heightened vigilance and the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies across different states.

(With inputs from agencies.)