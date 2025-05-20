Left Menu

Espionage Crackdown: Arrests in Haryana and Odisha Unravel Intricate Web of Spying

Multiple arrests in Haryana and Odisha have uncovered individuals allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan. A student and a YouTuber are among those detained, highlighting ongoing espionage concerns. Authorities are rapidly advancing investigations, with digital evidence and financial audits playing crucial roles in unravelling these cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:03 IST
Espionage Crackdown: Arrests in Haryana and Odisha Unravel Intricate Web of Spying
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, law enforcement agencies in Haryana and Odisha have arrested individuals accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan. The crackdown, involving a student and a YouTuber, underscores escalating concerns over espionage activities and the need for stringent counterintelligence measures.

The Haryana police arrested 25-year-old Devendra Singh, a resident of Kaithal and an MA student in Patiala. Authorities, led by Kaithal Superintendent of Police Astha Modi, revealed that Singh was allegedly in contact with four Pakistani intelligence operatives and confessed to sharing a video of a cantonment area. Devices seized from Singh's residence have yielded 300 GB of data, under forensic analysis, while a forensic audit of his bank accounts is ongoing.

In a parallel case, Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, was detained for alleged communication with a Pakistani citizen. Odisha police are investigating her links with another YouTuber from the state. The arrests highlight the effectiveness of heightened vigilance and the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies across different states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025