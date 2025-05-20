Left Menu

BrahMos Supersonic Missile: India's Game-Changer in Defense Amidst Global Tensions

India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is lauded for its unmatched capabilities, outpacing China's air defenses. Defense experts highlight its crucial role in Indo-Russian defense cooperation and India's independent strategy amidst global conflicts. Recent operations underline the missile's precision and deterrence, reinforcing India's defense posture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:15 IST
BrahMos Supersonic Missile: India's Game-Changer in Defense Amidst Global Tensions
Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defense analyst Sanjeev Srivastava has spotlighted the unrivaled capabilities of India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Drawing from US defense expert John Spencer, he emphasized that the missile's advanced technology outmatches China's air defense systems, a significant factor in India's strategic edge, particularly in its interactions with Pakistan.

In response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. The use of the BrahMos missile system in these strikes has reinforced India's stature in defense diplomacy.

BrahMos features supersonic speeds near Mach 3 and capabilities for land, air, sea, and submarine launches, initially reaching 290 km and extending to 800 km. Ongoing enhancements include the BrahMos-ER and planned BrahMos-II and BrahMos-NG versions, underscoring its evolving strategic deterrent role.

Meanwhile, Srivastava underlined India's independent foreign policy, reporting its resolute stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite external pressures. He noted India's unwavering commitment to national interests, free from Western influence, illustrating its self-reliant defense and diplomatic strategy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

