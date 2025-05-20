Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Woman's Defamation Complaint Against Husband

A Delhi court rejected a defamation complaint by a woman against her ex-husband, citing lack of malicious intent. The husband accused her of adultery in a divorce petition, but couldn’t substantiate his claims. The court criticized jurisdictional manipulation and stressed against misuse of legal systems for personal vendettas.

A Delhi court recently dismissed a defamation complaint filed by a woman against her husband, who had accused her of adultery in a divorce petition filed in Karnataka on grounds of cruelty and adultery.

The complaint was dismissed as the court found no malicious intent in the husband's allegations, noting the absence of intent to harm—a necessary component for the offense of defamation.

The Judicial Magistrate, Yashdeep Chahal, refused the complaint due to insufficient evidence of defamation elements and questioned the jurisdiction choice, emphasizing caution against legal systems' misuse for personal scores.

