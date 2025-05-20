Delhi Court Dismisses Woman's Defamation Complaint Against Husband

A Delhi court recently dismissed a defamation complaint filed by a woman against her husband, who had accused her of adultery in a divorce petition filed in Karnataka on grounds of cruelty and adultery.

The complaint was dismissed as the court found no malicious intent in the husband's allegations, noting the absence of intent to harm—a necessary component for the offense of defamation.

The Judicial Magistrate, Yashdeep Chahal, refused the complaint due to insufficient evidence of defamation elements and questioned the jurisdiction choice, emphasizing caution against legal systems' misuse for personal scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)