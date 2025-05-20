Delhi Court Rejects Defamation Case in Contentious Divorce Battle

A Delhi Court has dismissed a defamation complaint filed by a woman against her estranged husband, citing an absence of malicious intent necessary to constitute defamation. The husband had previously filed for divorce in Karnataka, alleging cruelty and infidelity.

The woman's defamation claim stemmed from allegations made by her husband in a divorce affidavit, accusing her of having an affair with her gym trainer. However, the court observed that the claim did not meet the legal criteria for defamation, as there was no evidence of intent to harm her reputation.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Yashdeep Chahal noted the misuse of Delhi's jurisdiction for filing the complaint and cautioned against using criminal proceedings for personal vendettas. The court also underscored the need to prevent the exploitation of legal channels for settling personal scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)